BRIEF-Implenia wins new infrastructure contracts worth CHF 73 mln

March 11 Implenia AG :

* Implenia wins new infrastructure contracts worth 73 million Swiss francs ($74.14 million) in French-speaking Switzerland

* Contracts include: General contractor mandate for civil works as part of Geneva Airport terminal expansion; Refurbishment of the Vallorbe - Essert-Pittet section of the A9 motorway; Renovation of tunnels on the A1 near Geneva