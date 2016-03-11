版本:
BRIEF-Implenia wins new infrastructure contracts worth CHF 73 mln

March 11 Implenia AG :

* Implenia wins new infrastructure contracts worth 73 million Swiss francs ($74.14 million) in French-speaking Switzerland

* Contracts include: General contractor mandate for civil works as part of Geneva Airport terminal expansion; Refurbishment of the Vallorbe - Essert-Pittet section of the A9 motorway; Renovation of tunnels on the A1 near Geneva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9846 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

