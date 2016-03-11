版本:
BRIEF-Sulzer plans to close its manufacturing facility in Oberwinterthur, Switzerland

March 11 Sulzer AG :

* Plans closure of manufacturing facility in Oberwinterthur to counteract market headwinds and to pursue strategic focus

* Company expects this planned restructuring to be completed in the first half of 2017

* Planned measure would impact around 90 employees Source text - bit.ly/1Xh5CSj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

