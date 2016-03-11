BRIEF-BofA fires 15 senior bankers at Asia investment-banking unit -Bbg

March 11 (Reuters) -
* Bank of America fired at least 15 senior bankers at its
investment-banking unit in Asia this week as it pares jobs
globally -Bloomberg, citing sources
* Among those let go by Bank of America in Asia
investment-banking unit were three managing directors and 12
directors -Bloomberg, citing sources
* Execuitves leaving Bank of America include Wang Bing,
Managing Director in China investment-banking and Patrick
Steinemann, co-head of Asia Industrials Banking -Bloomberg
* Most of Bank of America job cuts came in Hong Kong, along
with reductions in Singapore and Australia -Bloomberg
Source text (bloom.bg/1RUxQRa)
