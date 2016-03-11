版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich sees CAPEX of CHF 300-350 mln for 2017-2019 - conf call

March 11 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* CAPEX 300 million-350 million Swiss francs

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐