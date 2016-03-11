版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 12日 星期六 00:44 BJT

BRIEF-BB Biotech completes current share buyback program

March 11 BB Biotech AG :

* Completed its current share buyback program

* A total of 770,000 registered shares were bought back through second trading line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐