2016年 3月 12日

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property: no more pending cases in relation to negative CHF libor

March 11 PSP Swiss Property AG :

* No more pending cases in relation to negative CHF libor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

