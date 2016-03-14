版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 14日 星期一 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Shell starts production from 3rd phase of Parque das Conchas

March 14 Shell

* Shell and JV announce start of oil production from 3rd phase of deep-water Parque das Conchas (bc-10) development in Campos basin

* Production for this final phase of project is expected to add up to 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), at peak production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐