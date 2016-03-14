BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies enters into agreement with Viex Capital

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Maxwell Technologies Inc :
* Says entered into a cooperation agreement with Viex Capital Advisors, LLC
* Governance, nominating committee will immediately commence a search for a new independent board member, mutually agreeable to both
* To submit a binding board declassification proposal to a stockholder vote at company's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* Says Viex has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Agreed until 10 business days prior to deadline for submission of stockholder proposals, board will not be increased to more than 9 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.