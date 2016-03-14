BRIEF-FrontFour Capital urges sale of Ferro Corp

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 FrontFour Capital:
* "Reiterate our view that the (Ferro) board should publicly pursue strategic"
* Says urges Ferro Corp board to pursue strategic alternatives
* Says Ferro's strategic alternatives should include potential sale of company
* Sends letter to Ferro Corporation
* Says is long-term shareholder of Ferro Corp with ownership stake of over 3 percent of ferro's shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.