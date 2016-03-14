版本:
BRIEF-FrontFour Capital urges sale of Ferro Corp

March 14 FrontFour Capital:

* "Reiterate our view that the (Ferro) board should publicly pursue strategic"

* Says urges Ferro Corp board to pursue strategic alternatives

* Says Ferro's strategic alternatives should include potential sale of company

* Sends letter to Ferro Corporation

* Says is long-term shareholder of Ferro Corp with ownership stake of over 3 percent of ferro's shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

