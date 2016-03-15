BRIEF-S&P upgrades Visteon to 'BB-' from 'B+'

March 15 S&P:

* Upgrading Visteon Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'; raising issue-level rating on company's secured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'

* Positive outlook on Visteon reflects that there is at least a one-in-three likelihood that we could upgrade the company over the next 12 months Source text - bit.ly/1RjvVJ7 Further company coverage: