版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-S&P upgrades Visteon to 'BB-' from 'B+'

March 15 S&P:

* Upgrading Visteon Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'; raising issue-level rating on company's secured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'

* Positive outlook on Visteon reflects that there is at least a one-in-three likelihood that we could upgrade the company over the next 12 months Source text - bit.ly/1RjvVJ7 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐