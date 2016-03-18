BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says to decide on dividend in May

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Poland's KGHM :
* Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will decide in May whether to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit, Chief Executive Krzysztof Skora told a news conference on Friday.
* From its 2014 profit, the miner paid out 800 million zlotys ($211.41 million) in dividend.
* Separately, the chief executive said that KGHM's Glogow smelter in Poland will be shut down for four-month maintenance between the third and the fourth quarter of 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7841 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."