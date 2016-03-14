版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich reports 1.76 mln passengers in February, up 5.3 pct

March 14 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* Reports 1.76 million passengers in February, up 5.3 percent Source text - bit.ly/1QSN8XK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

