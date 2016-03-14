BRIEF-Komax Holding to sell Komax Medtech

March 14 Komax Holding AG :

* Sale agreement signed for Komax Medtech with GIMA, a subsidiary of the Italian IMA Group 

* Transaction is worth around 28 million Swiss francs ($28.41 million)

* Deal also includes an earnout of 6.0 million Swiss francs (maximum) and a further 2.0 million Swiss francs for purchase of remaining 24 pct of Komax Systems Malaysia's equity