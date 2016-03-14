版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T hiring for more than 340 jobs in Georgia

March 14 At&T Inc :

* Hiring for more than 340 jobs in Georgia for retail and technical positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

