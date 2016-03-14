版本:
BRIEF-American Capital postpones annual shareholder meeting date

March 14 American Capital Ltd :

* Reset date of annual meeting of shareholders to July 29, 2016; had postponed meeting due to ongoing strategic review process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

