BRIEF-Alon Blue Square Israel postpones payment date for Series C debentures

March 14 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd:

* Record date for payment of outstanding principal and interest on Series C debentures was postponed to March 23, 2016

* Payment date was postponed to April 7, 2016 on Series C debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

