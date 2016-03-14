版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-CNH industrial NV's unit prices $500 mln aggregate principal amount of notes

March 14 CNH Industrial NV:

* Unit has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% notes due 2021, issued at an issue price of 99.447%

* Net proceeds may be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC's indebtedness as it becomes due Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐