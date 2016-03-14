版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Rofin-Sinar Technologies issues response to Silverarrow Capital's press release

March 14 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc :

* Sinar Technologies -issued a response to Silverarrow Capital Advisors LLP's factually inaccurate and misleading press release issued earlier today

* Acted immediately to report incident involving former employee to, cooperating closely with, all relevant legal authorities on this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐