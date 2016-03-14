版本:
BRIEF-Ecopetrol S.A announces results for second stage of equity divestment plan

March 14 Ecopetrol S.A.:

* First bidding session was held for second stage of program to divest and sell 589 million of co's shares Empresa Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.

* Bidding session was declared void Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

