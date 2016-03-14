版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Era, Global Vectra Helicorp sign memorandum of understanding to develop helicopter emergency medical services for India

March 14 Era Group :

* Co and Global Vectra Helicorp says signing of memorandum of understanding to jointly develop helicopter emergency medical services for Indian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

