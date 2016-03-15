版本:
BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY 2015 sales down at CHF 1.04 bln

March 15 Rieter Holding AG :

* FY 2015 sales 1,036.8 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) versus 1,153.4 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA 115.9 million francs versus 125.4 million francs

* FY net profit 49.8 million francs versus 52.9 million francs

* Proposes dividend of 4.50 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/22hvEYX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9865 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

