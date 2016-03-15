BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY 2015 sales down at CHF 1.04 bln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 15 Rieter Holding AG :
* FY 2015 sales 1,036.8 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) versus 1,153.4 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA 115.9 million francs versus 125.4 million francs
* FY net profit 49.8 million francs versus 52.9 million francs
* Proposes dividend of 4.50 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/22hvEYX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9865 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.