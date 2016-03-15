版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding builds North American headquarters in Colorado

March 15 Partners Group Holding AG :

* To build North American headquarters in Colorado

* Will develop a purpose-built "campus" in the Denver Metro Area capable over time of accommodating several hundred employees, the first phase of which is expected to be completed in 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1TKlbnv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

