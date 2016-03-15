CORRECTED-BRIEF-Peach Property Group FY rental income up 12 pct at CHF 8.6 mln

(Corrects third bullet point to specify that Bernd Hasse is CEO of Peach Property Group (Deutschland) AG and not of Peach Property Group AG)

March 15 Peach Property Group AG :

* FY rental income increased by 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.71 million) (+20 percent in local currency)

* FY profit before tax at 3.3 million francs and after tax at 1.2 million francs substantially improved compared to previous year

* Bernd Hasse to step down from his position as CEO of Peach Property Group (Deutschland) AG and member of the executive management of the Peach Property Group at the end of April 2016

