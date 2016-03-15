版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Addex completes mGlu5 receptor occupancy study with dipraglurant in healthy volunteers

March 15 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Reports successful completion of an mGlu5 receptor occupancy study with dipraglurant in healthy volunteers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

