瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二

BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit up 42.1 pct at 57.1 mln CHF

March 15 Tecan Group AG :

* FY sales of 440.3 million Swiss francs ($446.01 million) (2014: 399.5 million francs)

* FY net profit of 57.1 million francs (2014: 40.2 million francs); increase of 42.1 percent

* FY operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 83.4 million francs (2014: 67.5 million francs)

* Proposes an increase in the dividend from 1.50 francs to 1.75 franc per share 

* EBITDA in 2016 expected at about similar level as 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1RjnkA3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9872 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

