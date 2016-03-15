版本:
BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica nominates Domenico Scala as new chairman of board

March 15 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Martin Nicklasson has determined not to stand for re-election as chairman but will stand for re-election as member of board

* Domenico Scala nominated as new chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

