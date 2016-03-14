版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 01:14 BJT

BRIEF-Hon Hai delays Sharp acquisition to negotiate with lenders - Nikkei

March 14 (Reuters) -

* Hon Hai Precision Industry holding off on signing sharp acquisition deal as hon Hai negotiates with main lenders -Nikkei

* Some sources expect a deal between Hon Hai (Foxconn) and Sharp to be inked 'this week'; others say the timeline is uncertain - Nikkei Source text: s.nikkei.com/1QYhepq

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐