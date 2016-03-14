版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Century Tokyo Leasing to issue 1 bln baht in bonds - Nikkei

March 14 Century Tokyo Leasing Corp :

* Century Tokyo Leasing will issue 1 billion baht in three-year straight bonds as early as Thursday - Nikkei Source text: s.nikkei.com/1nJglbW Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐