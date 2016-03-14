版本:
BRIEF-Fitch assigns 'BBB-' first-time ratings to Encana; outlook negative

March 14 Encana Corporation :

* Assigns 'BBB-' first-time ratings to Encana; outlook negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

