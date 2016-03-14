BRIEF-Fitch says Starwood merger termination would temper Marriott's ratings momentum

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
March 14 Fitch:
* Starwood merger termination would temper Marriott's ratings momentum
* Expects acquisition of Starwood to lower Marriott's business risk profile and improve profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HOT.N MAR.O] ;))
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
* Redbox - new distribution agreement for 2017 with Paramount Home Media Distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: