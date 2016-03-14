版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Marksmen Energy to extend expiry date of issued share purchase warrants

March 14 Marksmen Energy Inc :

* Says to extend expiry date of issued share purchase warrants with expiry dates of March 24, 2016 and April 28, 2016 to April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

