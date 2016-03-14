版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Park lawn says acquired Korban Funeral Chapel

March 14 Park Lawn Corp :

* Says acquired Korban funeral chapel

* Says expect business to immediately add to our bottom line and were pleased to secure an attractive purchase price

* Says acquisition will bring total number of holdings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐