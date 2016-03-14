BRIEF-United Airlines submits filing for authority to begin air service to Cuba

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 United Airlines:
* Submitted latest filing to U.S. Department of transportation for authority to begin commercial air service to Cuba from in Newark/New York
* Filing includes authority to begin commercial air service to Cuba from Houston, Washington and Chicago to Havana's José Martí International Airport in Cuba Source text for Eikon:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.