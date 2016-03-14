版本:
BRIEF-United Airlines submits filing for authority to begin air service to Cuba

March 14 United Airlines:

* Submitted latest filing to U.S. Department of transportation for authority to begin commercial air service to Cuba from in Newark/New York

* Filing includes authority to begin commercial air service to Cuba from Houston, Washington and Chicago to Havana's José Martí International Airport in Cuba Source text for Eikon:

