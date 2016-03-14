BRIEF-Avon Products announces execution details of transformation plan

March 14 Avon Products Inc :

* Says announces details on execution of company's three-year transformation plan that was outlined at investor day in January 2016

* Expects to record total charges associated with these actions of approximately $60 million before taxes in Q1 of 2016

* Will reduce its headcount by approximately 2,500 positions across multiple geographies

* Expects to realize pre-tax savings of approximately $30 million in 2016 associated with an approximate 1,700 headcount reduction

* Core enterprise functions will be located in united kingdom with direct connection to operations throughout world

* Expects to achieve annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $65 million - $70 million beginning in 2017

* Expects to realize annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $20 million in 2016

* Will maintain its current facilities in Suffern, NY and Rye, NY

* Avon separated its North American business into a privately-held company in which Avon maintains a minority interest

* "Revising Avon's commercial business to ensure that all markets have consistent roles, responsibilities and processes"

* Says further streamlining of Avon's corporate functions to align with current and future needs of business

* Charges are expected to be comprised primarily of employee-related costs

* Will also continue to be incorporated in New York and trade on New York Stock Exchange under symbol AVP

* North American business is not impacted by any of today's actions

* North American business is not impacted by any of today's actions

* Will transition, over time, location of Avon's corporate headquarters to United Kingdom