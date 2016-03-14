版本:
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces share repurtchase program in U.S.

March 14 North American Energy Partners Inc :

* To make purchases in normal course in United States, primarily through facilities of NYSE, of up to 1.7 million voting shares

* Says believes that current market price of its shares does not fully reflect their underlying value

* Program will commence on or about March 17, 2016, will terminate no later than twelve months from date of first purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

