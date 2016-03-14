BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces share repurtchase program in U.S.

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 North American Energy Partners Inc :
* To make purchases in normal course in United States, primarily through facilities of NYSE, of up to 1.7 million voting shares
* Says believes that current market price of its shares does not fully reflect their underlying value
* Program will commence on or about March 17, 2016, will terminate no later than twelve months from date of first purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.