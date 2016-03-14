版本:
BRIEF-United Master Executive Council issues statement on labor summit held by United CEO Munoz

March 14 United Master Executive Council:

* United Master Executive Council issues statement regarding labor summit held by United CEO Oscar Munoz

* Support Munoz's "focus on concluding all contract negotiations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

