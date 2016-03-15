BRIEF-Galenica FY EBIT up at CHF 450.8 mln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 15 Galenica AG :
* FY net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 18.6 pct to 370.0 million Swiss francs ($374.68 million) and by 5.8 pct to 301.1 million Swiss francs after deduction of minority interests
* Division of the Galenica group into two independent listed companies is planned for the fourth quarter of this year
* Vifor Pharma has set itself the goal for 2016 of achieving at least the same level of EBIT as in the previous year on a comparable basis
* Galenica Santé has set itself the goal for 2016 of once again increasing EBIT on a comparable basis from the previous year
* Propose a dividend of 18.00 Swiss francs (previous year: 15.00 Swiss francs) per registered share
* FY EBIT 450.8 million Swiss francs versus 370.2 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Uv13EO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.