BRIEF-Galenica FY EBIT up at CHF 450.8 mln

March 15 Galenica AG

* FY net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 18.6 pct to 370.0 million Swiss francs ($374.68 million) and by 5.8 pct to 301.1 million Swiss francs after deduction of minority interests

* Division of the Galenica group into two independent listed companies is planned for the fourth quarter of this year

* Vifor Pharma has set itself the goal for 2016 of achieving at least the same level of EBIT as in the previous year on a comparable basis

* Galenica Santé has set itself the goal for 2016 of once again increasing EBIT on a comparable basis from the previous year

* Propose a dividend of 18.00 Swiss francs (previous year: 15.00 Swiss francs) per registered share

