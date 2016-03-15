BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY 2015 profit up 23.9 pct at CHF 355.1 mln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 15 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* FY profit jumped by 23.9 pct to 355.1 million Swiss francs ($359.78 million)(previous year: 286.7 million Swiss francs)
* Constantly high distribution of 3.70 francs per share proposed
* Sees FY 2016 vacancy rate to hover between 6 pct and 7 pct
* FY EBIT climbed by 19.6 pct versus the prior year's period to 553.4 million francs (previous year: 462.8 million francs)
* Forecast for 2016 calls for rental income and total operating income that are above the previous year's levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.