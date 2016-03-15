BRIEF-Energy XXI Ltd says enters grace period on EGC interest payments

March 15 Energy XXI Ltd :
* Energy XXI Ltd says continues to engage in discussions
with its debtholders and other stakeholders for plan to
restructure its balance sheet
* Co has agreed to reduce its borrowing base from $500
million to $377.7 million and unwind certain hedging
transactions
* Energy XXI makes EPL interest payment and enters grace
period on EGC interest payments
* Energy XXI Ltd says has made interest payment due on its
EPL Oil And Gas, Inc. 8.25% senior notes
* Operations are continuing as normal while discussions are
ongoing with its debtholders and other stakeholders
* Energy XXI Ltd says elected not to make interest payments
due on Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc.'s outstanding 11% senior
secured 2nd lien notes
* Elected not to make interest payments due on EGC's
outstanding 6.875% senior notes due on mar 15, 2016
