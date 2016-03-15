BRIEF-Vontobel appoints senior relationship manager in Hong Kong

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 15 Vontobel Holding Ag
* Vontobel wealth management Asia Pacific says appoints senior relationship manager in Hong Kong
* Christine Chen has been appointed as a Senior Relationship Manager at Vontobel Wealth Management Asia Pacific Source text for Eikon: [here%20Release_Vontobel%20WM%20Asia%20Pacific%20Appoints%20Senior%20Relationship%20Manager.pdf ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.