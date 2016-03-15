版本:
中国
2016年 3月 15日 星期二

BRIEF-Vontobel appoints senior relationship manager in Hong Kong

March 15 Vontobel Holding Ag

* Vontobel wealth management Asia Pacific says appoints senior relationship manager in Hong Kong

* Christine Chen has been appointed as a Senior Relationship Manager at Vontobel Wealth Management Asia Pacific Source text for Eikon: [here%20Release_Vontobel%20WM%20Asia%20Pacific%20Appoints%20Senior%20Relationship%20Manager.pdf ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

