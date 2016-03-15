版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 00:38 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia wins order worth over CHF 100 mln to build a new landmark for North Zurich

March 15 Implenia AG :

* Wins order worth over 100 million Swiss francs ($101 million)to build a new landmark for North Zurich

* SBB Immobilien has commissioned Implenia to build 80 meter high Andreasturm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9866 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

