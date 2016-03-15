版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 00:48 BJT

BRIEF-Comet Holding appoints Detlef Steck as new president of X-Ray Systems segment

March 15 Comet Holding AG :

* Comet group appoints Detlef Steck as new president of X-Ray Systems segment effective April 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

