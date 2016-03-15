版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin and Concord Blue begin next phase on bioenergy facility in Germany

March 15 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Co, Concord Blue begin next phase on bioenergy facility in Germany

* Under phase two, Concord Blue has awarded Lockheed Martin Energy a $43 million contract

* Signed modification to existing teaming agreement with Concord Blue to extend partnership ten years though 2026

* $43 million contract to proceed with engineering, procurement and construction of 5 megawatt plant with a planned completion date in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

