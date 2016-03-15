版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Travelcenters of America CEO Thomas O'Brien's fy 2015 total compensation was $3.9 mln - sec filing

March 15 Travelcenters Of America Llc -

* Ceo thomas o'brien's fy 2015 total compensation was $3.9 million versus $4.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RkVlzP Further company coverage:

