BRIEF-Transatlantic petroleum files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Requires additional time to complete 2015 consolidated statements, specifically as it relates to co's albanian segment
* Says intends to file its form 10-k within the 15-day extension period Source text : 1.usa.gov/1pJLDkD Further company coverage:
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings