版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Transatlantic petroleum files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Requires additional time to complete 2015 consolidated statements, specifically as it relates to co's albanian segment

* Says intends to file its form 10-k within the 15-day extension period Source text : 1.usa.gov/1pJLDkD Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐