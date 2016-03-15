版本:
BRIEF-Tat Tech says unit signed 15 year agreement with Pratt & Whitney

March 15 Tat Technologies Ltd

* Wholly-Owned subsidiary turbochrome ltd. Has signed a 15 year agreement with pratt & whitney military engines

* Unit would provide repair services to pratt & whitney of components on engines installed on some aircraft operated by israel air force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

