BRIEF-Global eagle entertainment files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Expects to file the form 10-k as soon as possible, but no later than march 30, 2016 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1nMnsjO Further company coverage:

