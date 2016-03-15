版本:
BRIEF-Immunovaccine says Marc Mansour will step down as CEO

March 15 Immunovaccine Inc

* Marc mansour will step down as chief executive officer

* Frederic ors, chief business officer (cbo), has been named acting chief executive

* Company conducting a search for mansour's replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

