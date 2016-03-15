版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-6D global technologies files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 6d Global Technologies Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says anticipates filing annual report on form 10-k on or before march 30 Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/1M5TanS Further company coverage:

