BRIEF-Idi files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 15 Idi Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says expects to file the 2015 10-k within the fifteen day extension period Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RjItjP Further company coverage:

